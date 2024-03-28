JULIUS CAESAR: THE MAKING OF A DICTATOR (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Tuesdays, April 2 - 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

JULIUS CAESAR: THE MAKING OF A DICTATOR is a new three-part BBC-produced historical docudrama that explores how the nearly five-centuries-old Roman democracy was overthrown in just 16 years. The story of a brazen power grab that saw Julius Caesar consolidate the vast Roman Republic in his own hands, the series is told through the eyes of an expert cast of British and American historians, scholars, and political operatives (including a former head of MI5).

JULIUS CAESAR: THE MAKING OF A DICTATOR: Preview

Illustrated with artful dramatic moments and packed with contemporary resonances, JULIUS CAESAR has all the elements of the best political thrillers, with complex power dynamics playing out for enormous stakes.

JULIUS CAESAR: THE MAKING OF A DICTATOR: Bona Dea

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “High Priest” premieres Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The first episode traces Caesar’s ambitious rise as he seeks to become Consul, the highest political position in Rome. He forms dangerous alliances and bends the rules of the Republic, courting the popular vote, exploiting division, and using bribery and intimidation to get his own way. But his unconventional approach to politics and disregard for established customs sets him at odds with the conservative elite within the Senate. And one man — Cato — is determined to bring him down.

JULIUS CAESAR: THE MAKING OF A DICTATOR: The Catiline Conspiracy

Episode 2: “Veni Vidi Vici” premieres Tuesday, April 9 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Caesar has brokered an uneasy alliance with the two other most powerful men in the Republic, Pompey and Crassus, and the trio dominate the political system. Caesar leaves Rome to take the governorship of Gaul — modern-day France — to conquer its people and win greater power and prestige. But events beyond his control threaten to unravel his plans and leave him isolated. Backed into a corner, he makes a decision that will change the course of the Republic — and Western history — forever.

JULIUS CAESAR: THE MAKING OF A DICTATOR: Fulvia Leads An Impromptu Funeral and the Senate Burns

Episode 3: “Ides of March” premieres Tuesday, April 16 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Caesar takes control of Rome and consolidates his grip over the Republic, he awards himself ever-greater powers. Appointed dictator for one year to restore peace, he soon extends this to ten years and then becomes “Dictator for Life.” His ambition turned to tyranny, Caesar has become untouchable, and Rome is now essentially a dictatorship. A handful of senators, including some of his closest allies, plot to end his rule in the only way they can: by taking his life. But will that be enough to save the Republic?

JULIUS CAESAR: THE MAKING OF A DICTATOR: Dictator for Life

Watch On Your Schedule: All three episodes of JULIUS CAESAR: THE MAKING OF A DICTATOR will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits: BBC Studios production for PBS and BBC. Series Producer and Director: Emma Frank. Executive Producer: Alexander Leith. Narrated by Janet McTeer. Featuring Andonis James Anthony as Julius Caesar.