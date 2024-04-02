Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

FRONTLINE: The Discord Leaks

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM PST
How a young National Guardsman allegedly leaked classified documents onto the Discord chat platform.
Illustration by FRONTLINE (PBS)/The Washington Post
/
PBS
How a young National Guardsman allegedly leaked classified documents onto the Discord chat platform.

UPDATED FILM premieres April 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

An investigation into how a young Air National Guardsman allegedly leaked classified documents on the Discord chat platform. With The Washington Post, FRONTLINE examines Jack Teixeira’s alleged leak of national security secrets, why he wasn’t stopped and the role of platforms like Discord.

Related Article: The biggest revelations from The Post’s document leaks investigation

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule: FRONTLINE "The Discord Leaks" is available to stream on the PBS App.

FRONTLINE "The Discord Leaks"

Join The Conversation: FRONTLINE is on Facebook / Instagram

Credits: Directors / Producers: Tom Jennings, Annie Wong + Producers: Shane Harris, Samuel Oakford

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News