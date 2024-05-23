Fridays at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS App

Jeffrey Goldberg is the new moderator of WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC. Known for its depth, balance and civil discourse, the program features a roundtable of journalists from print, broadcast and online news organizations who provide analysis of the week’s major national news stories and their impact on the lives of Americans.

Topics for Friday, May 23: Trump On Trial: With closing arguments set to begin on Tuesday in former President Donald Trump’s unprecedented hush money trial, the jury could get the case as early as Wednesday. We’ll look at how a verdict could affect the current race for the White House.

Joining editor in chief of The Atlantic and moderator, Jeffrey Goldberg to discuss this and more:



Josh Gerstein, Senior Legal Affairs Reporter, POLITICO

Mara Liasson, National Political Correspondent, NPR

Ed O’Keefe, Senior White House & Political Correspondent, CBS News

Nancy Youssef, National Security Correspondent, The Wall Street Journal

