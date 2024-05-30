Give Now
GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Nabucco

By Jennifer Robinson
Published May 30, 2024 at 1:46 PM PDT
A scene from Verdi's "Nabucco."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
A scene from Verdi's "Nabucco."

Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 (not currently available in the PBS App)

Ancient Babylon comes to life in a classic Met staging of biblical proportions. Baritone George Gagnidze makes his Met role debut as the imperious king Nabucco, alongside soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska reprising her thrilling turn as his vengeful daughter Abigaille.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Nabucco Preview

A scene from Verdi's "Nabucco" with Dmitry Belosselskiy as Zaccaria.
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
A scene from Verdi's "Nabucco" with Dmitry Belosselskiy as Zaccaria.

Mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova and tenor SeokJong Baek are Fenena and Ismaele, whose love transcends politics, and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy repeats his celebrated portrayal of the high priest Zaccaria.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: George Gagnidze and Liudmyla Monastyrska in "Nabucco"

Daniele Callegari conducts Verdi's exhilarating early masterpiece, which features the ultimate showcase for the great Met Chorus, the moving "Va, pensiero." Soprano Nancy Fabiola Herrera and baritone Michael Chioldi as the feuding couple Paula and Alvaro.

A scene from Verdi's "Nabucco" with George Gagnidze in the title role.
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
A scene from Verdi's "Nabucco" with George Gagnidze in the title role.
A scene from Verdi's "Nabucco."
Marty Sohl / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
A scene from Verdi's "Nabucco."

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
