Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

For the first time, a former U.S. president has been convicted of a crime. Republicans say it's political persecution. Democrats say justice was served. Can democracy survive the fallout? On this episode, Ian Bremmer sits down with former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and political columnist Susan Glasser.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Trump, Convicted

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

