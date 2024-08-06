Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: Lil Smokies

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:37 PM PDT
Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination for live music in beautiful natural settings above and below ground.
DV Photo Video
/
DV Photo Video
Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination for live music in beautiful natural settings above and below ground.

Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Drawing on the energy of a rock band infused with the Laurel Canyon creativity of the ‘70s, The Lil Smokies are invigorating a new approach to roots music, turning their a lively “Grassicana” sound into music that beckons the mainstream. Formed in Montana, this group has found the means to pay heed to tradition, while defining an utterly fresh and contemporary credence.

The Lil Smokies on Facebook / Instagram

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: The LIL SMOKIES Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: The LIL SMOKIES perform "The City"

About The Series: Formerly known as BLUEGRASS UNDERGROUND, this magical, "musical adventure" series is taped deep within the subterranean amphitheater of The Caverns in Tennessee's majestic Cumberland Mountains. Now in it’s eleventh year and re-branded as The Caverns Sessions, this series features both long-established and emerging artists within a broad spectrum of genres.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News