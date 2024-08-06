THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: Lil Smokies

Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Drawing on the energy of a rock band infused with the Laurel Canyon creativity of the ‘70s, The Lil Smokies are invigorating a new approach to roots music, turning their a lively “Grassicana” sound into music that beckons the mainstream. Formed in Montana, this group has found the means to pay heed to tradition, while defining an utterly fresh and contemporary credence.

About The Series: Formerly known as BLUEGRASS UNDERGROUND, this magical, "musical adventure" series is taped deep within the subterranean amphitheater of The Caverns in Tennessee's majestic Cumberland Mountains. Now in it’s eleventh year and re-branded as The Caverns Sessions, this series features both long-established and emerging artists within a broad spectrum of genres.