THE ART OF MUSIC: Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 13, 2024 at 9:56 AM PDT
Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell perform at the American Wing of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell perform at the American Wing of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app

The nine-time Grammy Award winner, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sheryl Crow reflects on her career and songwriting inspiration in the American Wing of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Crow’s friend and collaborator Jason Isbell (“Everything is Broken”) accompanies her on guitar on “Every Day is a Winding Road,” “My Favorite Mistake,” and “If It Makes You Happy,” and more.

THE ART OF MUSIC "Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell" is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

