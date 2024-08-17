The Seven Ages of Elvis

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2

If the world is a stage, then Elvis Presley was its finest performer. His sound and style personified an era. The ultimate "rise and fall" megastar, he defined the heights and pitfalls of modern super-celebrity. His humble childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi, exposed him to Black cultural influences that created an electric fusion of elements that shaped a new musical sensation.

Director David Upshal's acclaimed film delves deeply into the life and world of Elvis, revealing the true evolution of modern pop music. The film also explores why Elvis became an even bigger phenomenon after his death, worth more annually than John Lennon, Frank Sinatra and David Bowie combined. By dividing his life into seven distinct phases, the film marries his achievements to his times and their historical context.

