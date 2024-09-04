TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: God, Science and Well-Being

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:56 PM PDT
Dr. Alexis Abernethy (second from left) studies spirituality by way of rigorous science. She shares her surprising findings with Kelly (third from left), palliative care physician BJ Miller (first on left) and comedian W. Kamau Bell (right).
Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Dr. Alexis Abernethy studies spirituality by way of rigorous science. On this episode, she shares her surprising findings with Kelly, palliative care physician BJ Miller and comedian W. Kamau Bell. How do you measure spiritual transcendence? Who is more at peace at the end of life, the atheist or the devout believer? What is the value of organized religion?

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and the impact they can have on their worlds. Kelly Corrigan is on Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
