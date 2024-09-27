COOK'S COUNTRY: Inspired By Japanese Immigrants

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Bryan Roof visits the Emerald City and grills up Seattle Chicken Teriyaki. Ashley Moore makes Sweet Potato Salad with Cumin, Smoked Paprika, and Almonds. Toni Tipton-Martin tells the inspiring story of Chef Nobu, and hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make his famous Miso Black Cod.

Chantal Lambeth / APT Chicken Teriyaki

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 17, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster, Julia Collin Davison and Toni Tipton-Martin, along with test cooks Morgan Bolling, Carmen Dongo, Lawman Johnson, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, and Bryan Roof cook regional specialties from across the U.S., including North Carolina barbecue pork, Philadelphia tomato pie, Alabama orange rolls, and more. Season 17 includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

Distributed by American Public Television