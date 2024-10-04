COBRA: REBELLION Season 3 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Saturdays, Oct. 5 - Nov. 9 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app / Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport!

Amid government chaos as an environmental protest turns deadly and plummeting popularity over a controversial police protest bill, PM Sutherland must face the grim possibility that the most dangerous rebellion has come from within.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Robert and Anna return to COBRA to devise a strategy against members of an environmental protest group whose leader involves Robert's daughter to shock the government into action. As a sinkhole collapses, Ellie gets swallowed underground.

Studios Limited / PBS Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) is plunged into chaos when an environmental demonstration meets with grave consequences

Episode 2: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The PM and Rachel rush to the sinkhole collapse site, hoping Ellie is still alive just as news breaks that Shirasian Princess Yadira has been kidnapped. An explosive was planted on the Ultraline boring machine who placed it there and why?

Sky Studios Limited / PBS Ben Crompton as Henry Wicks; Marsha Thomason as Francine Bridge.

Episode 3: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The PM deals with the aftermath of the sinkhole collapse and the abduction of Princess Yadira. Meanwhile, Henry maintains his innocence and Polly experiences a brutal encounter. Sutherland's relationship with Anna becomes more intimate.

Sky Studios Limited / Cobra; Drama; Politics; Governme Emily Fairn as Polly Wright; Anthony Flanagan as Dan Goddard

Episode 4: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Following Polly's death, a controversial anti-protest bill leads to an unofficial police strike. Sutherland and Anna's affair is in full bloom when a disgruntled photographer threatens to expose them.

Sky Studios Limited / PBS Richard Pepple as Joseph Obasi

Episode 5: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - With the news of a stolen weapon, an emergency COBRA is assembled as the government frantically tries to locate it. Led by Dan Goddard, the mercenaries demand to be paid a ransom, or the mortar will be fired.

Sky Studios Limited / PBS Jane Horrocks as Victoria Dalton; Geoffrey McGivern as Gerald Kendrick

Episode 6: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 p.m on KPBS TV - Despite receiving the ransom funds, Goddard's mission isn't over. Dan breaks into Archie's home, demanding Sutherland resign from his post, or he will use the weapon.

Sky Studios Limited / PBS Anthony Flanagan as Dan Goddard

Watch On Your Schedule: Season 3 of COBRA will be available to stream with the free PBS app. Catch up now - Season 1 and Season 2 are available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.