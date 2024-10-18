Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

"Being 80" showcases a diverse range of vibrant, unique and memorable 80 year olds still finding meaning in their lives through long lived career choices, contradicting the stereotype that their minds and bodies are obsolete in a world where only younger generations can make the world work.

A film by Bob Gliner, award winning documentary filmmaker.