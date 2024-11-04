Give Now
PBS News VOTE 2024: Election Coverage

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:42 PM PST
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on KPBS TV + Stream here or on PBS NEWS’ digital and social platforms

Live special coverage of the 2024 presidential and congressional elections, beginning with the PBS NEWS HOUR at 3 p.m. Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, coverage will include reporting from PBS News Hour Capitol Hill and Trump campaign correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House and Harris campaign correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez, analysis from guests, and results for the presidential, vice presidential, House of Representatives and Senate elections.

Note: KPBS will also broadcast NPR Election Coverage: 4 p.m. PT - Midnight

