Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / (Not in the PBS app)

Saifullah and Ismail Haqmal are two brother interpreters who served alongside U.S. Forces in Afghanistan for over a decade. “Interpreters Wanted” follows the brothers from their childhood growing up during the Russian/Afghan war, through the Taliban era, and then the invasion by NATO forces after 9/11. When Army veteran and documentarian Robert Ham deployed to Afghanistan in 2009, he worked with Saifullah and Ismail and became close friends. After Ham’s unit left Afghanistan, the brothers became desperate to escape. They turned to their American friends to petition Congress and help them escape the Taliban’s rise to power.

GI Film Festival San Diego: Trailer: Interpreters Wanted

Directed by Robert Ham

