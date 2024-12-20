Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 20, 2024 at 11:26 AM PST
The hit PBS series ANTIQUES ROADSHOW stopped at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas on May 14, 2024 as part of their season 29 tour.
Premieres Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Lark Mason III (right) appraises a Chinese Manchu semi formal silk surcoat, ca. 1880, in Bentonville, Arkansas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 1” airs Monday, January 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Kick off ROADSHOW's all-new Season 29 with treasures that include a 1976 Marvel UK Super Spider-Man #175 cover art, a 1926 Rogers Hornsby sterling trophy, and Winslow Homer watercolors, ca. 1879. One is between $180,000 to $320,000!

Jill Burgum (right) appraises a Marcus and Co. boulder opal and gold ring, ca. 1900, in Bentonville, Arkansas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 1” airs Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
