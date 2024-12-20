Premieres Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Terra Fondriest for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Lark Mason III (right) appraises a Chinese Manchu semi formal silk surcoat, ca. 1880, in Bentonville, Arkansas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 1” airs Monday, January 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Kick off ROADSHOW's all-new Season 29 with treasures that include a 1976 Marvel UK Super Spider-Man #175 cover art, a 1926 Rogers Hornsby sterling trophy, and Winslow Homer watercolors, ca. 1879. One is between $180,000 to $320,000!

Terra Fondriest for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Jill Burgum (right) appraises a Marcus and Co. boulder opal and gold ring, ca. 1900, in Bentonville, Arkansas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 1” airs Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.