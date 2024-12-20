GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Foreign Policy in a Fractured World

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

From Russia to the Middle East, what are the biggest threats facing the U.S.? Outgoing National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan joins Ian Bremmer for a wide-ranging conversation on America's view of the world and how much will (or won't) change in 2025.

Putin isn't winning in Ukraine, says US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | GZERO World

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television