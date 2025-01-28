Give Now
NOVA: Extreme Airport Engineering

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 28, 2025 at 2:12 PM PST
In New York City, a team of elite engineers and construction workers are on a mission to build the ultimate airport. Follow their ups and downs as they race to build a new, world-class LaGuardia on the site of one of America’s busiest aviation hubs.

Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

In New York City, a team of elite designers, engineers, and construction workers are on a mission to build the ultimate airport. The new LaGuardia is America’s first new airport in more than 25 years and cost more than $8 billion to build.

Over the course of eight years, 7,000 workers must rebuild the old airport to create a brand new, fully connected facility that can handle more than 34 million passengers every year. It takes 72,000 tons of steel and almost 600,000 tons of concrete to construct this engineering marvel, and the team has to battle extreme weather, complex geology, and massive machines. Follow their ups and downs in the extraordinary race to build a new, world-class airport on the site of one of America’s busiest aviation hubs

Watch On Your Schedule: NOVA "Extreme Airport Engineering" will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
