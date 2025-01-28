NOVA: Extreme Airport Engineering

Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

In New York City, a team of elite designers, engineers, and construction workers are on a mission to build the ultimate airport. The new LaGuardia is America’s first new airport in more than 25 years and cost more than $8 billion to build.

Over the course of eight years, 7,000 workers must rebuild the old airport to create a brand new, fully connected facility that can handle more than 34 million passengers every year. It takes 72,000 tons of steel and almost 600,000 tons of concrete to construct this engineering marvel, and the team has to battle extreme weather, complex geology, and massive machines. Follow their ups and downs in the extraordinary race to build a new, world-class airport on the site of one of America’s busiest aviation hubs

