ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Springs Preserve - Hour 2
Premieres Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
Head to desert oasis Springs Preserve for treasures that are sure to heat up the market, including a Harry Kellar illusion head, a Dinh Van-designed Cartier gold ring and Tiffany glass mosaics. Which treasure is the episode's top find?
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.
Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now