ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Springs Preserve - Hour 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Preview: Springs Preserve, Hour 2

Head to desert oasis Springs Preserve for treasures that are sure to heat up the market, including a Harry Kellar illusion head, a Dinh Van-designed Cartier gold ring and Tiffany glass mosaics. Which treasure is the episode's top find?

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / Meredith Nierman Martina D’Amato (left) appraises a formerly enslaved woman’s apron, ca. 1900, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

