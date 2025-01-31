Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Springs Preserve - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 31, 2025 at 11:50 AM PST
James Supp (right) appraises a Harry Kellar illusion head, ca. 1900, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Springs Preserve, Hour 2” airs Monday, February 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Spenser Heaps for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Premieres Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Preview: Springs Preserve, Hour 2

Head to desert oasis Springs Preserve for treasures that are sure to heat up the market, including a Harry Kellar illusion head, a Dinh Van-designed Cartier gold ring and Tiffany glass mosaics. Which treasure is the episode's top find?

Martina D’Amato (left) appraises a formerly enslaved woman’s apron, ca. 1900, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
Meredith Nierman
Virginia Salem (left) appraises a Gianmaria Buccellati diamond and gold necklace, ca. 1972, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Spenser Heaps for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
