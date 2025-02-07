ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Springs Preserve - Hour 3
Premieres Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
ROADSHOW heads to the Mojave Desert in search of marvels at Springs Preserve. Finds include a Frank McCarthy oil painting, baseball autographs, ca. 1945 and a 1977 Elvis Presley watch presented to Redd Foxx. One is $80,000 to $120,000!
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.
Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now