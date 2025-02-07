Premieres Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Springs Preserve Hour 3 Preview

ROADSHOW heads to the Mojave Desert in search of marvels at Springs Preserve. Finds include a Frank McCarthy oil painting, baseball autographs, ca. 1945 and a 1977 Elvis Presley watch presented to Redd Foxx. One is $80,000 to $120,000!

Spenser Heaps for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Laura Woolley (right) appraises a 1977 Elvis Presley presentation watch to Redd Foxx, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Springs Preserve, Hour 3” airs Monday, February 10 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

