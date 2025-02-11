GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Europe Braces for Trump 2
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
At the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Ian Bremmer talks to Finland’s president Alexander Stubb about how Europe must adapt to U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to power.
Also, Tony Maciulis sits down with the legendary fashion icon, Diane von Furstenberg, to talk about the “masculine wave” dominating politics and business.
Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television