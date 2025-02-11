Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

At the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Ian Bremmer talks to Finland’s president Alexander Stubb about how Europe must adapt to U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to power.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Europe Braces for Trump 2

Also, Tony Maciulis sits down with the legendary fashion icon, Diane von Furstenberg, to talk about the “masculine wave” dominating politics and business.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television