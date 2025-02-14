Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 14, 2025 at 1:07 PM PST
A filmmaker discovers her architect father's renowned building in Sao Paulo-a 24-story tall modernist icon known as "Pele de Vidro" (Skin of Glass)-is inhabited by unhoused people, setting her on a journey to reckon with Brazil's harsh inequality.
A filmmaker discovers her architect father's renowned building in Sao Paulo-a 24-story tall modernist icon known as "Pele de Vidro" (Skin of Glass)-is inhabited by unhoused people, setting her on a journey to reckon with Brazil's harsh inequality.

Premieres Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

When Brazilian-American filmmaker Denise Zmekhol discovers that her late father's most celebrated work as an architect is now São Paulo’s tallest homeless occupation, she begins a journey to reckon with her past and the harsh inequality transforming the country of her birth.

Trailer | INDEPENDENT LENS:Skin of Glass

Her initially personal quest forces her to face a growing global crisis: one in six people in the world are squatters. The film evolves as a poetic essay on displacement, the concept of home, and the role of architecture in urban life. A modernist icon affectionately known as “Pele de Vidro” (Skin of Glass), the building itself becomes a central character.

Roger Zmekhol’s architectural masterpiece, Pele de Vidro.
Roger Zmekhol’s architectural masterpiece, Pele de Vidro.

Roger Zmekhol, a Syrian immigrant to Brazil, was just 32 years old when he designed it. Conceived in the vibrant era of Bossa Nova and Cinema Novo, it was built in the early days of a dictatorship that would hold power for two decades.

Pele de Vidro seen through a window.
Pele de Vidro seen through a window.

Ultimately, through in-depth interactions with the homeless who occupied her father’s building, Denise starts to see Pele de Vidro from a larger perspective. The dramatic changes that transform the building reflect Brazil itself during eras of darkness, transformation, and rebirth.

Black and white photo of spiral staircase in Pele de Vidro
Black and white photo of spiral staircase in Pele de Vidro

The film builds a searing portrait of a country in crisis through the personal story of a father and daughter and the built environment of São Paulo where their lives, memories, and dreams overlap.

Occupation leader Welita cooks with her daughter.
Occupation leader Welita cooks with her daughter.

Watch On Your Schedule: INDEPENDENT LENS "Skin of Glass" will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
