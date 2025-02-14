INDEPENDENT LENS: Skin of Glass

Premieres Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

When Brazilian-American filmmaker Denise Zmekhol discovers that her late father's most celebrated work as an architect is now São Paulo’s tallest homeless occupation, she begins a journey to reckon with her past and the harsh inequality transforming the country of her birth.

Her initially personal quest forces her to face a growing global crisis: one in six people in the world are squatters. The film evolves as a poetic essay on displacement, the concept of home, and the role of architecture in urban life. A modernist icon affectionately known as “Pele de Vidro” (Skin of Glass), the building itself becomes a central character.

João Baptista Alves Xavier / PBS Roger Zmekhol’s architectural masterpiece, Pele de Vidro.

Roger Zmekhol, a Syrian immigrant to Brazil, was just 32 years old when he designed it. Conceived in the vibrant era of Bossa Nova and Cinema Novo, it was built in the early days of a dictatorship that would hold power for two decades.

Denise Zmekhol / PBS Pele de Vidro seen through a window.

Ultimately, through in-depth interactions with the homeless who occupied her father’s building, Denise starts to see Pele de Vidro from a larger perspective. The dramatic changes that transform the building reflect Brazil itself during eras of darkness, transformation, and rebirth.

João Baptista Alves Xavier / PBS Black and white photo of spiral staircase in Pele de Vidro

The film builds a searing portrait of a country in crisis through the personal story of a father and daughter and the built environment of São Paulo where their lives, memories, and dreams overlap.

Denise Zmekhol / PBS Occupation leader Welita cooks with her daughter.

