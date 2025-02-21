Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Living History Farms - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 21, 2025 at 9:14 AM PST
Travis Landry (left) appraises 1968-1970 Mattel Hot Wheels store displays, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 2” airs Monday, February 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Kathryn Gamble for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
Premieres Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Promo: Living History Farms, Hour 2

Watch remarkable finds from ROADSHOW’s stop in Iowa and guess which appraised for $70,000 to $90,000, among a 1967 NFL Championship "Ice Bowl" ticket stub, a 1989 Ronald Reagan letter, and a Robert Riggs Saturday Evening Post illustration.

Robert Waterhouse (right) appraises a Chinese Gilt bronze Daoist figure ca. 1635, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 2” airs Monday, February 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Chany Yemiru (left) appraises a 1967 NFL Championship “Ice Bowl” ticket stub, in Urbandale, Iowa. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Living History Farms, Hour 2” airs Monday, February 24 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
