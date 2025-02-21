ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Living History Farms - Hour 2
Premieres Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
Watch remarkable finds from ROADSHOW’s stop in Iowa and guess which appraised for $70,000 to $90,000, among a 1967 NFL Championship "Ice Bowl" ticket stub, a 1989 Ronald Reagan letter, and a Robert Riggs Saturday Evening Post illustration.
