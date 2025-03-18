THEATRE CORNER: Sheldon Epps & Steve Breen

Premieres Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

We are honored to welcome back to THEATER CORNER the esteemed Sheldon Epps. A visionary director and former Artistic Director of the Pasadena Playhouse, Mr. Epps has been a trailblazer in American theater. We also welcome Steve Breen, a Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist, who discusses his career and current work.

Watch On Your Schedule: THEATRE CORNER is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS app, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

If you missed the season premiere episode featuring award-winning recording artist and actress, Deborah Cox, you can stream it now!

NWB Imaging THEATRE CORNER host michael taylor

ABOUT THE SERIES: As a lifelong theatre enthusiast and former board member of one of the nation's top theatres, host michael taylor has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of embracing a multitude of perspectives on stage and in the audience. This interview series was born from his passion for theatre and aims to amplify the rich tapestry of voices that make up the theatre world. Join us as he engages leading professionals in the entertainment industry, delving into their artistic process, careers, offering inspiration for aspiring creatives, and exploring ways to make theatre resonate with a broader audience.

