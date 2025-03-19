MARIE ANTOINETTE Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sunday, March 23 - April 27, 2025 at 10 a.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

MARIE ANTOINETTE, Season 2 continues to chronicle the life of one of history’s most influential and controversial figures. Emilia Schüle (BERLIN DANCE SCHOOL) returns as the title character, Marie Antoinette, and Louis Cunningham (BRIDGERTON) reprises his role as Louis XVI.

MARIE ANTOINETTE Season 2 Trailer

The series invites audiences to peek behind the curtain of the personal and political life of the last Queen of France. Season 2 sees Antoinette and Louis facing unprecedented challenges at the height of their power. As financial crises loom across the nation and political rivalries intensify, the royal couple must navigate an increasingly hostile court and a changing France. From Versailles to the Palais Royal, the seeds of a revolution began to take root, threatening the very foundations of France’s long-standing monarchy.

The ensemble cast includes Freya Mavor, Jack Archer (CALL THE MIDWIFE), Jasmine Blackborow (SHADOW AND BONE), Oscar Lesage (“Dangerous Liaisons”), Crystal Shepherd-Cross (CHRONICLES OF THE SUN), Roxane Duran (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”), Caroline Piette (“Beats Per Minute”) and others.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Worst Winter” premiers Sunday, March 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Marie Antoinette and Louis embrace modern rule, but enemies lurk everywhere, even in Versailles.

Episode 2: “A Poison Pen” premieres Sunday, March 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Marie Antoinette’s affair with Fersen reignites--could it be part of a carefully orchestrated plot?

Episode 3: “Treacherous Legacy premieres Sunday, April 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The people of Paris openly protest against Marie Antoinette as she protects her unborn child.

Episode 4: “The Pursuit of Happiness premieres Sunday, April 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Marie Antoinette overhauls her image, and the King and Queen find happiness when they experience a taste of "ordinary" life.

Episode 5: “Enemies Assemble” premieres Sunday, April 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When Marie Antoinette is implicated in the diamond necklace theft, she is determined to prove her innocence and punish those responsible.

Episode 6: “Hated, Humbled, Mortified” premieres Sunday, April 27 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.

Episode 7: “Madame Deficit” premieres Sunday, May 4 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief. Political turmoil, a struggling economy, and personal attacks push Louis toward a nervous breakdown.

Episode 8 “The End of the Beginning” premieres Sunday, May 11 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule. When he succumbs to depression, she steps up to rule in his place.

Watch On Your Schedule: MARIE ANTOINETTE Season 2 will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms including PBS.org, and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO, as well as KPBS Passport.

Viewers can catch up on Season 1 of MARIE ANTOINETTE with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

