WILD HOPE: Building for Birds

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 9, 2025 at 1:49 PM PDT
Millions of birds pass through our yards during their bi-annual migrations, but they face an invisible killer along the way: glass windows. In the U.S. alone, an estimated one billion birds die each year when they collide with windows. Now, two organizations help pave the way to a bird-friendly future.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., is located in the middle of a major migration route that birds have flown for thousands of years. To stop collisions from happening on their campus, the Zoo’s team uses patterned decals to make glass visible to our feathered friends.

In New York City, migrating birds face a gauntlet of concentrated glass – and many do not survive. The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center was once one of the city’s worst offenders, but creative renovations have transformed the building into a wildlife oasis.

The Zoo and the Javits Center have inspired groundbreaking legislation that reimagines what our cities can do for birds, but a critical obstacle remains: our residences account for nearly 50% of bird strikes. However, simple solutions—like window paint, decals, or even a bar of soap with patterns spaced 2 inches apart—could save the lives of millions of birds.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
