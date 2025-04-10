Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Chicken Paprikash

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 10, 2025 at 10:16 AM PDT

Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + YouTube

Milk Street visits Hungary to learn all about paprika! Christopher Kimball and J.M. Hirsch prepare Hungarian Chicken Paprikash with Dumplings and Cucumber Salad, where they ask themselves: Is this is a chicken dish spiced with paprika, or a paprika dish that happens to have chicken?

Hungarian Goulash
MILK STREET
/
APT
Hungarian Goulash

We learn about the paprika farmers of Budapest, and Bianca Borges masters a thousand-year-old dish, Hungarian Goulash.

Chicken Paprikash | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 23

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

paprika
MILK STREET
/
APT
paprika

Watch On Your Schedule: "Chicken Paprikash" is available to stream with the PBS app. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

