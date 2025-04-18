CROSSING SOUTH: Bahia Gonzaga (Season 14 Premiere)

Stream new episodes now before the broadcast with KPBS Passport!

Season 14 premieres Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Saturday, April 26 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, April 28 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

We are excited about our brand new season of CROSSING SOUTH, It’s Season 14! We get away from it all at the scenic Bahia Gonzaga. We get an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Fender guitar factory in Ensenada, and we meet the most interesting woman in the world. We’ll be meeting superstar chefs who share their rockin' dishes. Beautiful places, musical legends, fascinating people, and exploding flavors, we hope you’ll tune in!

Centurion 5 Aerial View of Bahia Gonzaga

On this episode, discover Bahia Gonzaga, an off-the-grid paradise offering water adventures, breathtaking stargazing, fine dining, and more.

Centurion 5 Host Jorge talks with Joaquín Cárdenas from Alfonsinas Hotel and Restaurant.

Today we travel a bit farther than usual, all the way to Bahia Gonzaga. Here we meet the warm-hearted people behind Alfonsinas Hotel & Restaurant, a comfortable off-the-grid spot offering fine dining, jet skis, boat rides, snorkeling, stargazing, and more. The food is way too good, especially for the fact that we are so far away from civilization. Alfonsinas Hotel & Restaurant on Facebook

Centurion 5 Host Jorge Meraz eating at Alfonsinas on the beach of Bahia Gonzaga.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of CROSSING SOUTH Season 14 will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.