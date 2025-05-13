Give Now
PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Top Chefs and Ancient Cliffs

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 13, 2025 at 10:22 AM PDT
Pati’s new mountain climber friends take her on an adventure to see the gorgeous Huasteca mountains.
Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

On this episode, Pati’s new mountain climber friends take her on an adventure to see the mountains up close and personal. Then they grab a quick elote snack dressed in wild norteño ways, a concoction popular with the climbers. Later, Pati connects with four top chefs in the area and invites them to a carne asada in the backdrop of the gorgeous Huasteca mountains.

In the kitchen recipes:

Born and raised in Mexico City, Pati is host of the 3x James Beard Award-winning PBS television series PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE and the PBS primetime docuseries LA FRONTERA. She is resident chef at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington, D.C., and a cookbook author.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
