KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: The Beatles 1965 visit to San Diego

Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

The Beatles 1965 visit to San Diego. The story behind one of the most famous photographs ever taken in San Diego. Our county's "Blue Star" Highways. "Guess The Year" and much more!

About San Diego: When The Beatles Were In Town

About The Series: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

About The Producers: Ken Kramer is the creator, producer, and host of KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO. For more than three decades, the series has presented stories of the people and places that define our home county. KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO has been honored with numerous Emmy and Golden Mike Awards, as well as recognition from teachers' groups, Save Our Heritage Organisation, City of San Diego, San Diego Historical Society, Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club, Radio Festival New York, and The Voice of America. In proclaiming “Ken Kramer Day” in 2008, the County Board of Supervisors described the show as “…more valuable to San Diego History than any two or three of our local museums combined.”

Ken is a fourth-generation native Californian who grew up in Pasadena, Calif. He graduated from San Diego State University in 1974. The program is co-produced by Suzanne Bartole, a photojournalist, multimedia and video producer with the County of San Diego and the videographer for LEGOLAND California. Ken and Suzanne began working together in 1995 at NBC 7. Previously, she was producer, photographer and editor for the popular SAM THE COOKING GUY show. Suzanne has won more than a dozen Emmy Awards for Lighting, Editing, Photography and Producing. She’s a graduate of San Diego State University.