SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Balboa Park

Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Balboa Park was first known as City Park. It was a land donation to the city by a local businessman and philanthropist who would leave his mark on San Diego. Who were the key players behind the creation of City Park? We'll tell you on this episode of SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES!

Host Bio: Elsa Sevilla is the executive producer of HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA and the founder of Sevilla Productions, LLC, a company dedicated to documenting and preserving diverse histories. Her work as a filmmaker and historian shines a light on the rich narratives of the First People of the Kumeyaay Nation, who have lived in the region for millennia, as well as the first Mexican, Black, Jewish, Chinese, and Japanese people to arrive in San Diego in the 1700 and 1800s. Through in-depth research and interviews with historians, preservationists, and artisans, Elsa captures the efforts of those who work to preserve our shared heritage. She has produced 85 historical documentaries that explore these diverse stories, highlighting the importance of historical preservation and people’s contributions. In addition to her filmmaking career, Elsa brings over 20 years of award-winning, multi-Emmy-nominated journalism experience, along with expertise in media relations, communications strategy, and event management, ensuring her projects achieve broad impact.