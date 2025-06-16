KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Pacific Beach, University Heights and the City of East San Diego

Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app + Encore Friday, June 20 at at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, June 23 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we become "street wise" about Pacific Beach and University Heights, and remember the City of East San Diego. We play "Guess The Year" and much more!

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

About The Series: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!