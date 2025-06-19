CROSSING SOUTH: Fender Guitar Factory

Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app + Encores Saturday, June 21 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, June 23 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Embark on a fascinating journey behind the scenes at the Ensenada Fender guitar factory. Delve into the meticulous craftsmanship and passion infused into every electric guitar, witnessing the art of guitar-making unfold. This bustling hub creates instruments that resonate with musicians worldwide.

CROSSING SOUTH: Ensenada Fender Guitar Factory: Season 14 Episode 2 Preview

Season 14: We are excited about our brand new season of CROSSING SOUTH, It’s Season 14! We get away from it all at the scenic Bahia Gonzaga. We get an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Fender guitar factory in Ensenada, and we meet the most interesting woman in the world. We’ll be meeting superstar chefs who share their rockin' dishes. Beautiful places, musical legends, fascinating people, and exploding flavors, we hope you’ll tune in!

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of CROSSING SOUTH Season 14 will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Centurion5 Productions Host Jorge Meraz takes a tour at the Fender guitar factory in Ensenada and talks with factory manager Ángel Espinosa.

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.