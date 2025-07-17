Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

CROSSING SOUTH: Oja

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 27, 2025 at 3:07 PM PDT
Host Jorge Meraz and Chef Javier Caro at the Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe
Centurion5 Productions
Host Jorge Meraz and Chef Javier Caro at the Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.

Thursday, July 17, 2025 / Stream now with the PBS app + Encore Saturday, July 19 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, July 21 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Meet Chef Javier Caro, who takes us on a tour of his Oja restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe. The breathtaking scenery matches the incredible food. Join Javier on a tour of the facility complete with zebras. His inspirational story encourages us to follow our passion in life.

OJÁ on Instagram

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Host Jorge Meraz gets ready to try the food from at the Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.
Centurion5 Productions
Host Jorge Meraz gets ready to try the food from at the Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of CROSSING SOUTH Season 14 are available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

CROSSING SOUTH: Ojá: Season 14 Episode 6

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.

Host Jorge Meraz feeds zebras at Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.
Centurion5 Productions
Host Jorge Meraz feeds zebras at Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News