Stream with the PBS app (Expires Sept. 16, 2025) / Watch Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 22-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW | Virginia Beach Hour 1 Preview | PBS

Journey to Virginia Beach for vintage finds both local and global, including a John Wayne mug collection, ca. 1960, a 1977 Frank McCarthy On the Owl Hoot Trail oil and 1943-1944 Albert Einstein letters. Which is appraised for up to $100,000?

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app through Sept. 16, 2025. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW on Facebook / Instagram Pinterest / TikTok