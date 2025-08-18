SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Best of Historic Places II

Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Host Elsa Sevilla takes a look back at some of her favorite segments form the series, beginning with the Vallecitos Stagecoach Stop where weary travelers took respite from the grueling journey of the ButterCoach Lane Route, then see the Calvary Pioneer Cemetery with a surprising and slightly disturbing past.

Next, hear the amazing story of survival and desegregation of Firestation 19. Then we tour the Britt-Scripps House, a 9-bedroom inn with beautiful stained glass windows. At restaurant El Comal, learn how to prepare authentic Mexican food that they've been preparing for over 60 years.

About The Series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.