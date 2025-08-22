Give Now
American River

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 22, 2025 at 3:50 PM PDT
Director Scott Morris
Director Scott Morris
APT / NJ PBS
"American River" film

Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch the trailer

Mary Bruno spent her childhood along a toxic stretch of one of the most neglected waterways in America. Decades later, she returns to kayak the river of her youth and tell its story.

Mary Bruno
Director Scott Morris
APT
Mary Bruno

"American River" follows Bruno and river guide Carl Alderson on a four-day, 80-mile adventure down New Jersey's Passaic River, from its pristine source in a wildlife refuge to its polluted mouth in Newark Bay.

With breathtaking cinematography, the river's extraordinary history, geology, and ecology are revealed as the kayakers navigate challenges, travel through urban landscapes, and head toward the industrial center that poisoned the Passaic for the past 60 years.

Credits: Scott Morris – producer, director and editor. Kelly Sheehan– producer. Roger Grange – director of photography. Ben Morris – composer. Presented by NJ PBS. Distributed by American Public Television

Film website

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News