Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Ken Burns Presents: THE CONGRESS

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 8, 2025 at 3:08 PM PDT
Aerial view, United States Capitol building, Washington, D.C.
By Carol M. Highsmith - Public Domain
/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/
Aerial view, United States Capitol building, Washington, D.C.

Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 or on Ken Burns' website

For 200 years, the United States Congress has been one of the country's most important and least understood institutions. Using historical photographs and newsreels, evocative live footage and interviews, Ken Burns chronicles the events that have shaped the first 200 years of congress and, in turn, our country.

Explore a timeline: For 200 years, the United States Congress has been one of the country's most important and least understood institutions. Follow this timeline to understand the events that shaped the first 200 years of Congress and, in turn, our country.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch Clips:

The United States Congress, consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives, is known as “the engine of democracy.”

Introduction to THE CONGRESS: The Engine of Democracy

David Broder talks about the importance of the first congress.

Importance of the First Congress

Completed in 1800, the United States Capitol is perhaps the most recognizable building in America — it is a building in which countless historical decisions have been made.

The Most Recognizable Building in America

The 63rd Congress was the last Congress before the 17th Amendment transferred the election of senators from the state legislators to the people — the greatest single change in Congress’ history.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The 17th Amendment

David McCullough talks about the real reason members vote for or against legislation.

The Real Reason Members Vote For or Against Legislation

Watch On Your Schedule: THE CONGRESS is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News