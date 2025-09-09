Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

From diagnosis to discovery, AI is already revolutionizing medicine. It's also reshaping the fight against one of humanity’s deadliest diseases, cancer. Oncologist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Emperor of All Maladies," Siddhartha Mukherjee, joins the show.

Listen to the podcast: How AI will revolutionize medicine with Siddhartha Mukherjee

GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer: Could AI Help Cure Cancer?

ABOUT THE SERIES: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television