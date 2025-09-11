San Diego weekend arts events: Psychology and art, Fiesta de Libros and Sinatra ballet

Visual art

Ewa Słapa: 'lines, planes, bodies'

Los Angeles-based artist Ewa Słapa's new exhibit is informed by 1950s and 1960s psychologist Alfred Yarbus, who studied eye movements and the way humans perceive things. The eyes observe things through a series of fragmented, jumpy shifts across scattered points — not a linear scan. Yarbus studied and wrote about how these shifts are individual, based on the beholder's own biases or what questions they bring to the scene. He specifically studied this eye movement when subjects looked at paintings — like Ilya Repin's "Unexpected Visitor." Słapa has translated research into steel sculptures and other artworks that map the eye's movements on the painting. Best Practice is inside Bread and Salt, where most galleries will be open late for the monthly Barrio Art Crawl.

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13. On view through Oct. 18 | Best Practice Gallery, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Robert Treat / The Photographer's Eye Cyanotype photography by Robert Treat is part of "(S)Light of Hand" 2025 at The Photographer's Eye Gallery in Escondido, on view Sept. 13 through Oct. 4, 2025.

The Photographer's Eye: '(S)light of Hand 2025'

Escondido collective and gallery space The Photographer's Eye will open its annual "(S)light of Hand" exhibit, a juried show of photography using historic or alternative processes such as tintype, cyanotype, chemi-lumen prints and salt printing, where, in many cases, the process dictates the appearance, hues or form of the finished piece. This year's competition received 500 entries, and 50 photographers were selected — including Robert Treat, Annalise Neil, Lynne Buchanan, Charlotte Hauksdottir, Louise Russell and more.

5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13. On view through Oct. 4 | The Photographer's Eye, 362 E. Grand Ave., Escondido | Free | MORE INFO

Julian Prolman: The Great White Buffalo

Artist Julian Prolman, known as The Great White Buffalo, will display new works at downtown's Indigenous-owned art gallery Exclusive Collections. The exhibit of screen-printed paintings will also launch a new "holopod" pop-up virtual art classroom initiative to beam arts education programming to regions of the world with limited access to supplies, teachers, technology or other resources.

10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 12-13 | Exclusive Collections Gallery, 621 Fifth Ave., downtown | Free | MORE INFO

The Studio Door: 'Studio Artists Past & Present'

A group show of 30 artists — including Laura Green, Linda Litteral, Andrew Torres, Trevor Copenhaver, gallery founder Patric Stillman and more — is a celebration of 10 years of the Hillcrest art space and serves as a "check-in" with artists who have exhibited and worked with the gallery in the past.

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13. On view through Sept. 26 | The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest | Free | MORE INFO

Theater

The Old Globe Theatre Costume designs for "Huzzah!" (2025).

The Old Globe: 'Huzzah!'

The Globe's new world premiere musical comes from the musical theater writing powerhouse duo of Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe, known for co-writing "Legally Blonde" and more. "Huzzah!" follows two sisters as they nobly attempt to rescue the family's failing Renaissance Faire. Check out KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando's preview here .

Sept. 13 to Oct. 19 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $47+ | MORE INFO

Trinity Theatre Company: 'Thorn & Petal'

Playwright Daniel Redman's new work, "Thorn & Petal," follows one of San Diego's early developers and pioneers, Louis Rose. Rose, believed to be San Diego's first Jewish settler, is the namesake behind Rose Canyon and the Point Loma neighborhood Roseville. The story follows Rose as he arrives in San Diego and begins to leave his mark on the town, and also includes some audience participation.

Sept. 12-21 | Trinity Theatre, 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 129, Mission Valley Mall | $35 | MORE INFO

'Follies'

The inaugural production at Cygnet Theatre's new home in Liberty Station, The Joan , is Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's Tony-winning "Follies," directed by Sean Murray. Set in a soon-to-be demolished Broadway theater, the play follows former showgirls who return to pay their respects to their past glory days.

Through Oct. 12 | Cygnet Theatre, 2880 Roosevelt Road, Liberty Station | $44+ | MORE INFO

'[title of show]'

Just two weekends remain for New Village Arts' production of the musical "[title of show]" by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell. Directed by Desireé Clarke Miller, the play follows the ordeal of writing a musical — about writing a musical. Recommended for ages 16 and older.

Through Sept. 21 | New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad | $35-$65 | MORE INFO

Books

Fiesta de Libros

Book lovers from both sides of the border will come together at Centro Cultural de la Raza for a weekend-long festival of reading and culture, with storytimes, workshops, discussions and books for sale from booksellers, authors and publishers.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 13-14 | Centro Cultural de la Raza, 2004 Park Ave., Balboa Park | Free | MORE INFO

Music

Grandaddy and Pedro the Lion

2000s-era indie rock darlings Grandaddy are touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "The Sophtware Slump."

The group is touring with their fellow Modesto-connected indie rocker Pedro the Lion, aka David Bazan, who just dropped a new, extremely California album this year, "Santa Cruz." One track, "Modesto," includes a nod to Grandaddy .

<a href="https://pedrothelion.bandcamp.com/album/santa-cruz" data-cms-ai="0">Santa Cruz by Pedro the Lion</a>

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11 | Observatory North Park, | 2891 University Ave., North Park | $47.70 | MORE INFO

Mestizo Beat

Los Angeles-based Latin funk ensemble Mestizo Beat will bring their blend of retro soul, hip-hop, Afrobeat, psychedelic rock, funk and Latin instrumental music to Lou Lou's Jungle Room at the Lafayette Hotel. The group is performing two free shows on one night.

<a href="https://mestizobeatmusic.bandcamp.com/album/shes-a-rose-lotsapoppa" data-cms-ai="0">She's A Rose / Lotsapoppa by Mestizo Beat</a>

8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12 | Lou Lou's, 2225 El Cajon Blvd., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

Kevin Ayesh: Piano Masterpieces and Favorites

Touring pianist Kevin Ayesh will perform a series of piano pieces by Gershwin, Beethoven, Brahms and Chopin in a free show presented by the Friends of the Rancho Bernardo Library's Discovery Concert series.

3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 | Rancho Bernardo Branch Library, 17110 Bernardo Center Drive, Rancho Bernardo | Free | MORE INFO

MARIS and Caroline Kingsbury

Los Angeles pop musician Caroline Kingsbury headlined one of the first shows I went to after COVID-19 lockdowns. Her high-octane, retro sound and wistful, raw lyrics translate to a powerful live show. Pop act MARIS will headline.

<a href="https://carolinekingsbury.bandcamp.com/track/shock-treatment" data-cms-ai="0">Shock Treatment by Caroline Kingsbury</a>

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 | House of Blues (Voo Doo Room), 1055 Fifth Ave., downtown | $28 | MORE INFO

Dance

Chelsea Penyak / City Ballet Dancers from City Ballet of San Diego are shown in an undated photo.

City Ballet: 'Sinatra'

City Ballet of San Diego's production inspired by Frank Sinatra music returns to the stage, featuring two ballets: Geoffrey Gonzalez's "Summer Wind," set to orchestral arrangements of Sinatra, and Elizabeth Wistrich's 2025 work, "The Seasons," set to music by composer Alexander Glazunov.

8 p.m. Sept. 12-13 | Epstein Family Amphitheater | $39-$79 | MORE INFO

Comedy

Demetri Martin 'The Quick Draw Tour'

Known for his deadpan style, comedian Demetri Martin has been a contributor to "The Daily Show," worked with Conan O'Brien and had his own Comedy Central special, albums, books and films. The prolific comic is in town for his "Quick Draw Tour," in which he combines comedy with humorous sketching on stage.

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $61 | MORE INFO

Festivals, food, family and more

MCASD Free Second Sunday

Admission to the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego is free all day Sunday, with special kids programming from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including kid-friendly tours, art-making activities, Soul Sunday music and more.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14 | Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

San Diego Restaurant Week

The annual celebration of local gastronomic delights kicks off Sunday, running through next weekend. More than 100 restaurants across the county participate, offering special menus and pricing on brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks.

Sept. 14-21 | Various locations | $30+ | MORE INFO

'CLUE: A Walking Mystery'

A mix of murder mystery, scavenger hunt and interactive theater, ArtPower's "CLUE: A Walking Mystery" guides groups on foot through the art-filled campus of UC San Diego to solve a case in groups of 20.