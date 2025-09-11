Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Education

San Diego university students react to Charlie Kirk’s assassination

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published September 11, 2025 at 5:41 PM PDT

Charlie Kirk toured college campuses across the country, inviting people to debate his conservative views on immigration, gender identity and other topics.

His assassination at Utah Valley University Wednesday was shocking, said San Diego State University graduate student Joe Geroche.

“I am by no means a big fan of Charlie Kirk or in agreement, but I see him everywhere all the time,” Geroche said. “Now that he's gone, I think I appreciate more the sense of debate and refinement of ideas that he kind of brought, even if I disagree with him.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Kirk founded the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA at age 18. Both San Diego State and UC San Diego have Turning Point USA chapters, and Kirk has appeared at both campuses.

On Wednesday, Kirk’s YouTube channel published a video from his appearance at UC San Diego in May. Kirk also hosted a “Prove Me Wrong” event at San Diego State last year.

Payton Kleidon, president of SDSU’s Turning Point USA chapter, wrote in a statement that he brought “vitality and hope” to conservative students.

“As a chapter that hosted him a year and a half ago, we also feel for the Utah Valley University student leaders suffering after this horrific day,” Kleidon wrote.

Kirk’s assasination is the latest example of political violence in the U.S. The shooter’s motive is still unknown.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Gabriel Soberon Nelson, a graduate student at SDSU, called it “upsetting and disturbing.”

“It's an unfortunate political moment that we're having influencers, politicians, being injured or murdered. It's sad," he said. "As a student, this is a place for dialogue."

SDSU President Adela de la Torre and Associated Students President Kareen Holstrom sent a message to students and staff Wednesday, saying that college campuses should be “a beacon of support for civil political discourse.”

They wrote that students, faculty and staff have recently expressed concerns “across a multitude of issues concerning individual and family safety.”

“This comes at a time when many communities are experiencing threats to their status and identity, their sense of belonging, and their very safety,” they wrote.

They urged those communities to access support services on campus, including counseling.

“We cannot allow ourselves to become desensitized to acts of violence used in response to social and political disputes,” they wrote.

SDSU’s police department develops safety and security plans before any on-campus event, according to the university.

Tags

Education CollegeNational PoliticsSan Diego
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News