Samantha visits one of the world’s “most livable cities” and finds out why Australians—and visitors from around the world—flock to Melbourne year after year.

SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Melbourne, Australia

After a walk along the picturesque Yarra River, Sam experiences the hidden treasures of Melbourne and learns of its rich history as a gold rush town that has morphed into a cosmopolitan mecca for artists, foodies, and cafe/coffee culture.

She attends a match of the Women’s Australian Football League and discovers firsthand how Melbournians love their sports teams!

In the heart of the city, Samantha takes in the artistic and cultural hub known as Federation Square where street art, culture, and great food meet. She samples aboriginal fare at Big Esso restaurant as native Chef Nornie Bero introduces her to traditional foods prepared with a modern twist, including crocodile, emu, and Australian water plants.

Sam then travels to the breathtaking Yarra Valley where she meets the staff of Healesville Animal Sanctuary and gets up close to unique Aussie animals including kangaroos, wallabies, and koalas.

Nearby, Sam visits Four Pillars Gin, where owner Cameron Mackenzie shows Sam how they sustainably manufacture their product while incorporating flavors unique to the country.

To end her day, Sam travels back to Melbourne and the Interlude Cocktail Bar where two female, Aboriginal entrepreneurs are putting their spin on happy hour food and libations.

To end her trip, Samantha catches up with an old friend at Melbourne’s favorite shopping and meeting spot, Queen Victoria Market, and she discovers local delicacies like finger limes, squid ink sausage, fresh seafood, and the always-popular Australian meat pies.

