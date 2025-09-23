LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Back to the Garden
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV
Back To The Garden puts on a theatrical experience that recreates the Monterey Pop and Woodstock experience through storytelling, highlighting the festivals, legendary artists, and the cultural backdrop of the 1960s.
Season 10 episodes include: The Fabulous Thunderbirds , Henry Kapono, Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra, Back to the Garden
About The Series: Welcome to the Emmy-winning LIVE AT THE BELLY UP. San Diego is home to one of the best music venues on the West Coast. Since 1974, the Belly Up has been featuring great bands from their stage, including Thievery Corporation, Ziggy Marley, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more.