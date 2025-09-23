Give Now
Economy

Are you putting plans on hold?

By Claire Trageser / Public Matters Editor
Published September 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM PDT
Home sales fell last month even as the price of homes climbed to a record high.
Steven Senne
/
AP
A for sale sign hangs outside a home in this undated photo.

Across the country, people are putting big life decisions on pause. Families are postponing plans to buy homes, young adults are holding off on graduate school applications, and business owners are delaying expansions, all citing a mix of economic volatility and political uncertainty that has made the future feel unusually unpredictable.

More 30% of Americans are delaying major purchases, while about a quarter are cancelling big purchases altogether, according to a Redfin survey. Another survey found 44% of workers are delaying or cancelling big purchases due to concerns over job security. And a Bank of America poll found that 60% of prospective homebuyers say they are no longer sure whether “now is a good time” to buy, pointing to volatile interest rates and high home prices. Meanwhile a survey of Americans over 50 found that 23% are delaying retirement because of financial concerns and economic volatility.

Economic concerns are weighing heavily on households, while political turmoil adds another layer of hesitation. Many say they are waiting for things to settle down before trying to chart a reliable path forward.

Tags

Economy Public Matters
