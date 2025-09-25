Give Now
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Flavor-Packed Pastas

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:01 PM PDT
Test cook Elle Simone Scott (right) makes Bridget (left) a Triple Mushroom Pasta.
Test cook Elle Simone Scott (right) makes Bridget (left) a Triple Mushroom Pasta.

Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Test cook Keith Dresser makes host Julia Collin Davison Spaghetti All'Assassina, a hyperlocal dish from Bari, Italy.

Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Julia and host Bridget Lancaster to a head-to-head tasting of canned whole tomatoes. And test cook Elle Simone Scott makes Bridget a Triple Mushroom Pasta.

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN Season 26: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers failproof recipes and results of their exhaustive equipment reviews and taste tests in AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN Season 26. The test cooks deconstruct recipes and reveal the Test Kitchen’s secrets to cooking delicious meals at home. Season 26 includes well-known test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, Keith Dresser, Sam Block, Joe Gitter, Antoinette Johnson, and Erica Turner, along with new faces Aran Goyoaga, Vallery Lomas, Ben Mims, Nik Sharma, and Maggie Zhu. This season features more mouthwatering recipes from around the globe, including bangers with onion gravy, Peruvian arroz con pollo, and patisserie-worthy macarons with raspberry buttercream and more.

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN Season 26 preview

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

