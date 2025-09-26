Premieres Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 22-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Dean Failey (right) appraises an 1841 Henry Lowndes stoneware storage jar in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Did values sink or soar for vintage ROADSHOW treasures first found in Raleigh in 2009, including Andre Dugo Art Deco maquettes, a Crandall hobby horse, ca. 1880, and German bisque Mickey Mouse figures, ca. 1930? See the surprising changes!

eff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Leslie Keno (right) appraises an 18th-century American walnut cradle in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

