ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Raleigh 2025 - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:45 PM PDT
Noel Barrett (right) appraises a Crandall hobby horse, ca. 1880, in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Noel Barrett (right) appraises a Crandall hobby horse, ca. 1880, in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1" airs Monday, September 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 22-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Dean Failey (right) appraises an 1841 Henry Lowndes stoneware storage jar in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Dean Failey (right) appraises an 1841 Henry Lowndes stoneware storage jar in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1" airs Monday, September 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Did values sink or soar for vintage ROADSHOW treasures first found in Raleigh in 2009, including Andre Dugo Art Deco maquettes, a Crandall hobby horse, ca. 1880, and German bisque Mickey Mouse figures, ca. 1930? See the surprising changes!

Leslie Keno (right) appraises an 18th-century American walnut cradle in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
eff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Leslie Keno (right) appraises an 18th-century American walnut cradle in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1" airs Monday, September 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

James J. Callahan (right) appraises an 18th-century Qianlong jade collection from Qing dynasty in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
James J. Callahan (right) appraises an 18th-century Qianlong jade collection from Qing dynasty in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1" airs Monday, September 29 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

