SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Logan Heights

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Did you know Logan Heights was home to a semi-pro baseball team? Black and white photos and records show the early days of San Diego Padres Ted Williams and others who played for the Memorial 9 baseball team. Besides baseball, countless Mexican-American men served in America's wars, including World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Hear their stories of courage and survival. And, we'll tell you how a 90-year old WWII veteran founded the first Veterans of Foreign Wars in Logan Heights and we'll show you the newest War Memorial near Chicano Park established in memory of all those who served their country.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

