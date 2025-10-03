Give Now
SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Logan Heights

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 3, 2025 at 1:05 PM PDT
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Did you know Logan Heights was home to a semi-pro baseball team? Black and white photos and records show the early days of San Diego Padres Ted Williams and others who played for the Memorial 9 baseball team. Besides baseball, countless Mexican-American men served in America's wars, including World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Hear their stories of courage and survival. And, we'll tell you how a 90-year old WWII veteran founded the first Veterans of Foreign Wars in Logan Heights and we'll show you the newest War Memorial near Chicano Park established in memory of all those who served their country.

