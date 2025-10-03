Watch Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

APT The Day of the Dead offers an intimate look into the annual tradition that honors loved ones who have passed away.

"The Day of The Dead (el Día De Muertos)" offers an intimate look into the annual tradition that honors loved ones who have passed away.

The Day of the Dead (El Dia De Muertos)

Filmed in Mexico, the program immerses viewers in the customs that accompany this traditional Mexican holiday.

It documents the participating families' joyful celebrations, from preparing food and making offerings to enjoying lively town music and adorning panteóns (cemeteries) with flowers — all in joyful celebration of loved ones who have departed.

Credit: Distributed by American Public Television