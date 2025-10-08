Give Now
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Can Israel Go It Alone?

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 8, 2025 at 1:51 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

As allies condemn Israel and recognize Palestine, Israel's war in Gaza is testing its economy and diplomacy. Ian Bremmer speaks with veteran Middle East diplomat Aaron David Miller about Trump's peace plan and Israel's increasingly lonely road.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with KPBS+

Can Israel become a "super-Sparta?" | Ian Bremmer Explains

ABOUT THE SERIES: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
