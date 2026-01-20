San Diego joins nationwide walkout to protest Trump administration

Protesters across San Diego plan to join a nationwide walkout and demonstration against the Trump administration Tuesday afternoon.

Walkouts are planned at various locations throughout the county, including Waterfront Park downtown, National City, El Cajon, Escondido and Encinitas.

Students and teachers at Lincoln High School are also expected to join the movement.

The walkouts mark one year of the second Trump administration, and organizers say they are walking away from fascism and toward a “free America.”

“The best way to really get to the heart of our issues and stop billionaires is to stop putting money in their banks,” said Lisa Doell, who is helping organize walkouts in San Diego. “So by shutting down the economy, we are no longer funding them or using our tax dollars for their own benefit of tax breaks.”

Doell spoke to KPBS Midday Edition ahead of the walkouts. She told Midday Edition host Jade Hindmon they are protesting, “to shut down billionaires, shut down fascists and shut down polluters.”

Earlier this month, people in cities across America took to the streets to protest the killing of Renee Good by a federal agent in Minneapolis. In San Diego, an organizer of one such protest was detained by federal authorities.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has targeted local surfers , green card applicants and legal residents . High-profile raids like one in South Park last year have left communities in distress.

Protesters clashed with ICE last November during an operation at the 47th St. Trolley Station that turned into chaos. The agency continues to defend its actions, arguing that the aggressive tactics are necessary to complete its deportation mission.

“ICE remains committed to enforcing the laws written by Congress and to protecting the communities we serve with professionalism and integrity,” the agency said in a statement to KPBS media partner 10News at the time.