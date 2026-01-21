Balboa Park institutions urge mayor, council to reconsider parking fees

Leaders of some of Balboa Park's largest cultural institutions on Wednesday called on the city officials to rescind the parking fees in Balboa Park, citing a significant drop in attendance.

The Balboa Park Cultural Partnership sent a request to Mayor Todd Gloria and the San Diego City Council asking them to reconsider the new parking fees, which went into effect Jan. 5. The organization represents 24 arts, science, and cultural institutions in the park and cites a 25%-50% drop across its members during the year's first "Residents Free" museum day.

"The current paid parking program threatens equity, access and the long-term vitality of the Balboa Park Cultural District," said Peter Comiskey, executive director of Balboa Park Cultural Partnership.

During the first week of the new year, some of Balboa Park's organizations saw as steep a decline in admissions as 57% on some days, according to the partnership.

"Over the past two weeks, the volume, consistency, and intensity of public feedback have made clear that this program is causing significant harm to park access, public trust, and the sustainability of Balboa Park's cultural institutions," Jessica Hanson York, president of the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership, wrote in her letter to Gloria and the council.

"If the minimum projected decline of 20% is maintained and applied across all museums, the total annual revenue loss would be a staggering $20-$30 million. This outcome is devastating, unacceptable and would far exceed the limited revenues the city is projecting from paid parking," the letter continues.

"The reduction in attendance is not just a downward spiral — it is a potential death spiral where declining earned revenue drives reduced programming and further suppresses visitation, destabilizing already fragile operating budgets."

Visitors to Balboa Park were asked to pay to park their vehicles in city lots starting this month, breaking a tradition of more than 100 years of parking at the city's crown jewel being free for visitors in private vehicles.

San Diego residents are now able to purchase a monthly, quarterly or annual parking pass at a discounted rate by visiting sandiego.thepermitportal.com/. Residents can choose to pay $30 for a monthly parking pass, $60 for a quarterly pass or $150 for an annual one. Non-residents can pay $40, $120 or $300 for the same levels.

City residents can apply for discount rates through a city website using address verification. Park employees, volunteers and those with an ADA placard continue to be able to park for free. A free tram service also serves visitors, going from the Inspiration Point parking lot to a variety of stops within Balboa Park.

The move has proved controversial. Multiple kiosks were vandalized on New Year's Day, filled with expanding contractor's foam and at least one smeared with feces.

Councilmembers Raul Campillo, Vivian Moreno and Stephen Whitburn voted against the parking rates last year.

The fiscal-year 2026 budget passed last summer anticipated $15.5 million in parking revenue from Balboa Park. That revenue number assumed $12.5 million in fee parking in Balboa Park and at least $3 million from zoo parking.

But a revised figure presented to the City Council in November found the non-zoo parking might bring in just $2.9 million, or a decrease of $9.6 million from initial estimates. Officials had planned to begin charging for parking in October, but delays prevented that, costing the city three months of revenue. Expected parking rates have dropped as well.

"Despite the stated intent to protect local residents, both city and county, it has become clear that local residents are experiencing the most significant negative impacts," York's letter continues. "These are the individuals reducing or eliminating visits, foregoing cultural participation, and expressing frustration and exclusion from a park that has long served as their communal backyard.

"We recognize the city's responsibility to balance its budget. However, this program shifts that burden directly onto Balboa Park institutions and the public they serve. As these impacts continue, institutions will be forced to reduce employment and public offerings, including exhibitions and community focused programs that residents value. Balboa Park is one of San Diego's most important shared civic assets. The paid parking program is eroding public trust, limiting access, and destabilizing the very institutions that bring the park to life."

Revenues from the parking fees paid within the park must be spent on Balboa Park. The funds can support ongoing maintenance, infrastructure and visitor amenities and may include road repaving, lighting upgrades, sign improvements and landscaping.

Projected revenues remain paltry compared to what was anticipated, meaning the city could face midyear budget cuts.

"The stakes of this program are high, given the reliance on the revenues in this fiscal year's budget," Gloria said in September. "It's now incumbent on all of us to ensure it delivers so we can avoid steep and painful midyear cuts that will impact neighborhood services throughout the city."

If the projected revenue falls short, the city will need to find money elsewhere.

Balboa Park leaders urged the public to voice their concerns with the city via a new website: SaveBalboaPark.org.